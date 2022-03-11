CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYAGF) Shares Down 4.1%

CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAGF – Get Rating) shares fell 4.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.70 and last traded at $12.70. 25 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.24.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.57 and a beta of 0.53.

CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYAGF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter.

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Abema, a hybrid service that offers linear (TV) and on-demand viewing; Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting.

