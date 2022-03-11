DA Davidson Weighs in on Core Scientific Inc’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CORZ)

Core Scientific Inc (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Core Scientific in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 9th. DA Davidson analyst C. Brendler now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.97.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CORZ. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Core Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

CORZ opened at 8.02 on Friday. Core Scientific has a 12-month low of 5.82 and a 12-month high of 14.98.

About Core Scientific (Get Rating)

Core Scientific Holding Co provides customizable infrastructure and software solutions to customers for blockchain hosting and digital asset mining. Core Scientific Holding Co, formerly known as Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp., is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

