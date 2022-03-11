DA Davidson Weighs in on Triumph Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TBK)

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 9th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $4.41 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.12.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. The firm had revenue of $118.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.82 million. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 15.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TBK. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $170.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.81.

TBK opened at $93.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.79 and its 200-day moving average is $105.80. Triumph Bancorp has a 52-week low of $69.01 and a 52-week high of $136.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

In related news, Director Harrison B. Barnes purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $94.86 per share, for a total transaction of $94,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 9.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 11.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 29.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,635,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,759,000 after purchasing an additional 372,573 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 4.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 635,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,215,000 after purchasing an additional 26,532 shares during the period. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the third quarter worth $689,000. 80.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

