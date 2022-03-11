Dalrada Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO) Short Interest Down 93.8% in February

Dalrada Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 93.8% from the February 13th total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 189,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:DFCO opened at $0.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.57. The firm has a market cap of $33.47 million, a P/E ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 7.90. Dalrada has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $0.93.

Dalrada (OTCMKTS:DFCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.45 million during the quarter. Dalrada had a negative net margin of 29.60% and a negative return on equity of 0.56%.

Dalrada Financial Corp delivers next-generation manufacturing, engineering, healthcare products and services. It supplies products and services, and also solutions to businesses and consumers worldwide to make a impact in environmental sustainability, healthcare, and business growth leveraging technology.

