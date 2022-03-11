Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) is Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s 9th Largest Position

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR raised its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,064 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up approximately 3.0% of Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in Danaher were worth $11,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 53.3% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $1,577,256.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total value of $5,849,701.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $263.35. The company had a trading volume of 17,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,128,768. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $212.71 and a 52-week high of $333.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $282.55 and a 200 day moving average of $303.34. The company has a market cap of $188.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.77.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 21.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 9.74%.

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.40.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

