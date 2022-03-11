Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Daqo New Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Daqo New Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.85.

NYSE DQ opened at $47.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.82. Daqo New Energy has a 1 year low of $34.47 and a 1 year high of $95.41.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $395.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.30 million. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 48.27% and a net margin of 45.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy will post 16.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Daqo New Energy by 52.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. 68.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

