Datamine FLUX (FLUX) Trading 1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Datamine FLUX (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. Datamine FLUX has a market capitalization of $314,911.62 and $2,435.00 worth of Datamine FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datamine FLUX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000688 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Datamine FLUX has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002540 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00045890 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,610.45 or 0.06627432 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,528.86 or 1.00356153 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00042195 BTC.

Datamine FLUX Profile

Datamine FLUX’s total supply is 1,162,443 coins. Datamine FLUX’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork

Buying and Selling Datamine FLUX

