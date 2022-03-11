Dawn Protocol (DAWN) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $23.46 Million

Dawn Protocol (CURRENCY:DAWN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. One Dawn Protocol coin can now be bought for about $1.72 or 0.00004433 BTC on exchanges. Dawn Protocol has a market cap of $124.51 million and approximately $23.46 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dawn Protocol has traded up 0.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003668 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00033786 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.80 or 0.00105319 BTC.

Dawn Protocol Profile

Dawn Protocol is a coin. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 coins and its circulating supply is 72,498,404 coins. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DawnProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dawn Protocol is medium.com/@dawnprotocol . The official website for Dawn Protocol is dawn.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming. “

Buying and Selling Dawn Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dawn Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

