Dean Kaye Sells 1,820 Shares of Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) Stock

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) CFO Dean Kaye sold 1,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total value of $10,374.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Dean Kaye also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 7th, Dean Kaye sold 7,067 shares of Advantage Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total value of $38,797.83.

On Thursday, January 6th, Dean Kaye sold 3,128 shares of Advantage Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total value of $23,022.08.

Shares of Advantage Solutions stock opened at $6.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.24 and a twelve month high of $13.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 40.07 and a beta of 0.50.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Advantage Solutions had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 7.38%. On average, analysts predict that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADV. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Advantage Solutions by 323.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 841,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,077,000 after buying an additional 642,417 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Advantage Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $1,803,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Advantage Solutions by 1,765.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,341,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,473,000 after buying an additional 1,269,452 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Advantage Solutions by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 667,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,202,000 after buying an additional 176,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Advantage Solutions by 1,901.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after buying an additional 198,118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADV. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Advantage Solutions from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advantage Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Advantage Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advantage Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.60.

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

