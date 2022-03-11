Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.220-$0.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $218 million-$222 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $207.90 million.Definitive Healthcare also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.020-$0.040 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Definitive Healthcare from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Definitive Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.55.

DH stock traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.92. 12,565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 674,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Definitive Healthcare has a 52 week low of $18.15 and a 52 week high of $50.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.53.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Equities analysts expect that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Richard Douglas Booth acquired 2,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.06 per share, with a total value of $49,996.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,256,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,672,000 after buying an additional 756,587 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 1,110.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 51,311 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $173,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $429,000. Finally, Allstate Corp acquired a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $394,000. 97.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

