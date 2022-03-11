Dentgroup LLC Acquires Shares of 1,035 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Dentgroup LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,035 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $439,000. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,481,120,000 after purchasing an additional 768,188 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth $302,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 351.5% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,247 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,902,000 after buying an additional 5,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UNH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $502.09.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $8.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $482.87. 2,615,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,538,371. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $474.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $453.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $351.55 and a fifty-two week high of $509.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.87.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.08%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total value of $2,383,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul R. Garcia acquired 2,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $464.97 per share, for a total transaction of $997,825.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,552,930 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile (Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.