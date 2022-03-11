Dentgroup LLC Acquires Shares of 5,420 iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Dentgroup LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,000. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF comprises 1.5% of Dentgroup LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 347,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,725,000 after buying an additional 15,186 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the third quarter valued at about $90,316,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 18.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 270,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,578,000 after buying an additional 42,431 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 220,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,875,000 after buying an additional 15,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 220,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,108,000 after buying an additional 5,922 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock traded down $2.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $270.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,342. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $277.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $283.82. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a one year low of $244.65 and a one year high of $302.66.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

