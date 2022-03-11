Dentgroup LLC Invests $503,000 in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Dentgroup LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VO. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $50,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VO traded down $3.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $221.95. 648,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,237,453. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $213.65 and a 1 year high of $261.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $234.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.12.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.