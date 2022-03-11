Dentgroup LLC Invests $909,000 in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Dentgroup LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWO. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 161.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 209.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock traded down $5.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $240.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 618,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,369. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $231.35 and a 12-month high of $329.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $256.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $285.93.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

