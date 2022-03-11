Dentgroup LLC Purchases New Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Dentgroup LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.7% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 5,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 6,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.05. 2,036,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,622,198. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.60. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $54.44 and a 12 month high of $73.64.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

