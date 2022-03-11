Dentgroup LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Dentgroup LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 51,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,000. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Dentgroup LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Dentgroup LLC owned 0.12% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prairiewood Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 121,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,223,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 55,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the second quarter valued at about $2,120,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 180,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,281,000 after purchasing an additional 9,751 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GNR traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.09. 3,199,895 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,371. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.67. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 52 week low of $48.58 and a 52 week high of $60.58.

