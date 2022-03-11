Dentgroup LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Dentgroup LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 36,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,378,000. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 5.1% of Dentgroup LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 16,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 7,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $141.71. 2,296,539 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,445,438. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $127.70 and a twelve month high of $151.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.07.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.