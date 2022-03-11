Derwent London’s (DLN) Underperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Derwent London (LON:DLN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 2,850 ($37.34) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential downside of 7.53% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DLN. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($48.48) price target on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($48.48) target price on shares of Derwent London in a report on Friday, February 11th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,100 ($53.72) target price on shares of Derwent London in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Derwent London in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($36.69) target price on shares of Derwent London in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,550.89 ($46.53).

Get Derwent London alerts:

Shares of DLN stock opened at GBX 3,082 ($40.38) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.38. Derwent London has a one year low of GBX 2,797 ($36.65) and a one year high of GBX 3,850 ($50.45). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,273.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,423.94. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72.

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Derwent London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Derwent London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.