Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Desktop Metal Inc. provides mass production and turnkey additive manufacturing solutions. It offers metal 3D printing technology. Desktop Metal Inc., formerly known as Trine Acquisition Corp., is based in New York, United States. “

Get Desktop Metal alerts:

DM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Desktop Metal in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Benchmark reduced their target price on Desktop Metal from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Lake Street Capital upgraded Desktop Metal from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Desktop Metal from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Cross Research lowered Desktop Metal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.75.

Shares of DM opened at $4.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.12 and a 200 day moving average of $6.09. Desktop Metal has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $21.47. The company has a quick ratio of 9.12, a current ratio of 9.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In other news, Director Leo J. Jr. Hindery sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $1,518,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 19.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DM. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its position in Desktop Metal by 7.6% during the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 16,451 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Desktop Metal by 12.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,135 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC boosted its position in Desktop Metal by 5.0% during the third quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 44,640 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Desktop Metal by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 522,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in Desktop Metal by 13.6% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 20,325 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

About Desktop Metal (Get Rating)

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Desktop Metal (DM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Desktop Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desktop Metal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.