Detalus Advisors LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Detalus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 139,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,585,000 after acquiring an additional 8,985 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,708,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $519,634,000 after purchasing an additional 239,990 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 7.7% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 21,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,950,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter worth $415,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 6.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 164,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,005,000 after buying an additional 9,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

WM traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $151.47. 72,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,281,940. The firm has a market cap of $62.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $150.57 and its 200 day moving average is $155.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $118.47 and a one year high of $168.04.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.49%.

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total value of $30,304.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $1,550,856.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,247 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,255 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Erste Group lowered shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.88.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

