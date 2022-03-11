Detalus Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Detalus Advisors LLC cut its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,208 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 65,290 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,898 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.6% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 28,944 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.4% during the third quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 4,409 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 41.9% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. 71.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSCO traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $54.60. 1,314,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,409,287. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.25. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.22 and a twelve month high of $64.29. The firm has a market cap of $226.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 52.86%.

Cisco Systems declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Erste Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.63.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $828,474.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $27,303.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,473 shares of company stock valued at $1,060,115 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

