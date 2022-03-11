Detalus Advisors LLC Sells 3,123 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Detalus Advisors LLC cut its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,123 shares during the quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $39,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 73.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

NYSE USB traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.67. 537,504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,103,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $78.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.43. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $52.44 and a 52 week high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.08%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on USB shares. Stephens cut U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.19.

About U.S. Bancorp (Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.