Detalus Advisors LLC Takes $203,000 Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Detalus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Republic Services by 110.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,563,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,289,853,000 after buying an additional 5,543,526 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Republic Services by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,394,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $526,466,000 after purchasing an additional 78,566 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Republic Services by 0.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,404,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $288,694,000 after purchasing an additional 12,056 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 12.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,035,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,366,000 after purchasing an additional 228,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,708,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,139,000 after buying an additional 19,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

RSG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.38.

In other Republic Services news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 362,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $117.17 per share, for a total transaction of $42,503,065.99. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 710,420 shares of company stock valued at $83,099,992. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RSG stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $126.53. The stock had a trading volume of 50,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,187. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.80. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.06 and a 1-year high of $145.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.17 and a 200 day moving average of $128.74.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 11.42%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.54%.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

