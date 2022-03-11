Detalus Advisors LLC Takes $236,000 Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Detalus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHW traded down $3.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $233.75. The company had a trading volume of 61,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,736,990. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $232.93 and a 12-month high of $354.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $60.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.17.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 78.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $253.91 per share, with a total value of $253,910.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $259.55 per share, for a total transaction of $519,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SHW shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $353.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $394.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $328.97.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

