Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) a €67.00 Price Target

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) has been given a €67.00 ($72.83) price objective by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 53.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BOSS. Warburg Research set a €79.00 ($85.87) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €62.00 ($67.39) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €68.00 ($73.91) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €59.00 ($64.13) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €67.00 ($72.83) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €62.84 ($68.31).

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

Shares of Hugo Boss stock traded down €3.35 ($3.64) during trading on Friday, hitting €43.70 ($47.50). 1,789,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,526. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €53.61 and a 200-day moving average price of €52.89. Hugo Boss has a 1-year low of €31.66 ($34.41) and a 1-year high of €59.98 ($65.20). The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.26.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.