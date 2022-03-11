Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Initiates Coverage on Universal Music Group (OTC:UMGNF)

Equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Universal Music Group (OTC:UMGNF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Universal Music Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Universal Music Group from €29.80 ($32.39) to €30.00 ($32.61) in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Universal Music Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Music Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of OTC UMGNF opened at $22.20 on Friday. Universal Music Group has a 12-month low of $19.50 and a 12-month high of $32.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.29.

