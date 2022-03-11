Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Price Target to €90.00

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €95.00 ($103.26) to €90.00 ($97.83) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. HSBC raised Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Continental Aktiengesellschaft from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Continental Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.50.

Shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $6.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 495,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,346. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $6.39 and a 52-week high of $16.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.98. The company has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.65.

Continental AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Autonomous Mobility and Safety, Vehicle Networking and Information, ContiTech, Powertrain, and Other/Holding/Consolidation.

