Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers ITV (LON:ITV) to Hold

ITV (LON:ITV – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 100 ($1.31) target price on the broadcaster’s stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 130 ($1.70). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on ITV. Barclays lowered shares of ITV to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 160 ($2.10) to GBX 95 ($1.24) in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on ITV from GBX 109 ($1.43) to GBX 128 ($1.68) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.23) price target on shares of ITV in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on ITV from GBX 210 ($2.75) to GBX 215 ($2.82) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 141.60 ($1.86).

ITV stock opened at GBX 82.04 ($1.07) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £3.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 110.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 111.61. ITV has a one year low of GBX 69.28 ($0.91) and a one year high of GBX 134.15 ($1.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.34.

In other ITV news, insider Carolyn McCall sold 445,502 shares of ITV stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.40), for a total value of £476,687.14 ($624,590.07). Also, insider Peter Bazalgette acquired 110,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 90 ($1.18) per share, with a total value of £99,053.10 ($129,786.56). Insiders have acquired a total of 163,070 shares of company stock worth $13,989,531 over the last ninety days.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

