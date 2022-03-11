Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Deutsche Post AG provides logistics services primarily in Germany, Europe, America, Asia Pacific and Other regions. The company’s operating segment consists of Post-eCommerce-Parcel; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight and Supply Chain. The PeP division provides mail products, advertising mail, press products, import/export, philately and postbus services as well as eCommerce-parcel services. Express division offers courier and express services. Global Forwarding Freight division provides transports goods by rail, road, air and sea; full, part and less than truckload freight services and intermodal transport services. Supply Chain division provides supply chain logistics solutions which include warehousing, distribution, managed transport, value-added services and supply chain management and consulting services; business process outsourcing and marketing communications solutions. Deutsche Post AG is headquartered in Bonn, Germany. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Deutsche Post from €73.00 ($79.35) to €75.00 ($81.52) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.67.

Shares of DPSGY opened at $46.80 on Wednesday. Deutsche Post has a 1-year low of $41.86 and a 1-year high of $72.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.35 and a 200 day moving average of $61.89.

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.

