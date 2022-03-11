DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $13.46

Shares of DIC Asset AG (ETR:DIC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €13.46 ($14.63) and last traded at €14.72 ($16.00), with a volume of 130818 shares. The stock had previously closed at €14.06 ($15.28).

A number of brokerages recently commented on DIC. Baader Bank set a €19.00 ($20.65) target price on DIC Asset in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($19.57) target price on DIC Asset in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Warburg Research set a €24.20 ($26.30) target price on DIC Asset in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €19.50 ($21.20) target price on DIC Asset in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €18.94 ($20.59).

The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €15.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of €15.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion and a PE ratio of 20.76.

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

