DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target Cut to $147.00 by Analysts at Barclays

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Barclays from $156.00 to $147.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 33.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.56.

Shares of DKS stock opened at $109.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.70. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $70.83 and a 1-year high of $147.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.20.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 60.28%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. Analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 18,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total transaction of $2,030,171.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $91,424.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,447 shares of company stock worth $2,660,027 over the last 90 days. 30.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DKS. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after purchasing an additional 350,515 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 27.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 433,401 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $43,423,000 after purchasing an additional 93,962 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,165.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 147,473 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $14,775,000 after acquiring an additional 135,816 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 577.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 303,447 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $30,402,000 after acquiring an additional 258,679 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 111,972.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,328 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 12,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

