DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) PT Raised to $170.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 54.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays cut their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $156.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett downgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.56.

Shares of DKS stock opened at $109.94 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.20. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12-month low of $70.83 and a 12-month high of $147.39.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.10. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 60.28% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 18,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total value of $2,030,171.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $91,424.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,447 shares of company stock valued at $2,660,027 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 453.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 300,484 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $35,989,000 after purchasing an additional 246,201 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7.3% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 13,675 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 30.0% during the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 290,522 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $34,796,000 after purchasing an additional 67,066 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth approximately $10,383,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 11.6% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 11,677 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

