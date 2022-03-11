DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) PT Raised to $170.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 54.63% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays cut their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $156.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett downgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.56.
Shares of DKS stock opened at $109.94 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.20. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12-month low of $70.83 and a 12-month high of $147.39.
In other news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 18,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total value of $2,030,171.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $91,424.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,447 shares of company stock valued at $2,660,027 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 453.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 300,484 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $35,989,000 after purchasing an additional 246,201 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7.3% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 13,675 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 30.0% during the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 290,522 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $34,796,000 after purchasing an additional 67,066 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth approximately $10,383,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 11.6% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 11,677 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.
About DICK’S Sporting Goods (Get Rating)
Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.
