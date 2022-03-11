DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $116.00 target price on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of DICK’S Sporting have outpaced the industry in a year's time. The stock received a boost following the solid third-quarter fiscal 2021 results, wherein the top and bottom lines beat estimates and improved year over year. The results gained from customer demand and improved product assortment, which, in turn, led to strong sales and merchandise margin momentum. The bottom line gained from gross margin rate expansion and lower SG&A costs. As a result, management raised the fiscal 2021 guidance. It also noted that the company kickstarted the fiscal fourth quarter on a solid note. Its store expansion initiatives bode well. However, it incurred COVID-related costs, including extra compensation and safety expenses, in the quarter under review. Higher freight costs and supply-chain issues also remain concerning.”

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut DICK’S Sporting Goods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $136.56.

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $109.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.70. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $70.83 and a 1 year high of $147.39.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.10. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 60.28%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.488 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 12.61%.

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $91,424.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 4,700 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.56, for a total transaction of $538,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,447 shares of company stock worth $2,660,027 over the last quarter. 30.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DKS. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth $43,000. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

