DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.700-$13.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $11.310. The company issued revenue guidance of -.DICK’S Sporting Goods also updated its FY23 guidance to $11.70-$13.10 EPS.

NYSE:DKS traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $109.32. The stock had a trading volume of 54,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,460. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $70.83 and a twelve month high of $147.39. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.88.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.10. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 60.28%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.488 dividend. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.61%.

DKS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $156.00 to $147.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $165.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $136.56.

In related news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 18,947 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total value of $2,030,171.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 800 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $91,424.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,447 shares of company stock worth $2,660,027 over the last three months. 30.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DKS. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 27.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 433,401 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $43,423,000 after buying an additional 93,962 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 478,752 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $55,051,000 after buying an additional 71,421 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 44,844 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $5,157,000 after buying an additional 10,257 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 16,544 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,901,000 after buying an additional 8,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth $822,000. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

