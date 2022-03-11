Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of DFFN opened at $0.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.41. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $1.12.

Get Diffusion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DFFN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,606,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 486,095 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 804,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 104,252 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $336,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 86.1% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 285,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 132,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in the development of treatment for life threatening conditions. It offers Trans Sodium Crocetinate. The company was founded by David G. Kalergis and John L. Gainer in 2001 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, VA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.