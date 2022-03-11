Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,125 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.14% of Victory Capital worth $3,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VCTR. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Victory Capital by 35.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 6,491 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Victory Capital by 406.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,242 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Victory Capital by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 72,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Victory Capital by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 87,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 33,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Victory Capital by 434.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 77,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 62,759 shares in the last quarter. 41.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

NASDAQ:VCTR opened at $31.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.11. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.72 and a 1-year high of $43.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.06. Victory Capital had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 41.65%. The firm had revenue of $229.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 18.13%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.14.

Victory Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.