Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 90,632 Shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) by 433.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,632 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in RAPT Therapeutics were worth $3,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,593,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,553 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,898,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,957,000 after purchasing an additional 290,159 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 346,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,770,000 after purchasing an additional 119,279 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 481.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,022,000 after purchasing an additional 287,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 210.9% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 287,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,939,000 after acquiring an additional 195,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RAPT stock opened at $23.94 on Friday. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $16.10 and a one year high of $43.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.31 and its 200 day moving average is $30.50. The company has a market capitalization of $707.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 0.64.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.05. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,468.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.61%. As a group, analysts anticipate that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

RAPT has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $71.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.38.

In related news, insider William Ho sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total value of $92,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total transaction of $85,159.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,295 shares of company stock worth $373,018. 26.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

