Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $3.36 Million Stake in RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 552,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28,285 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in RCM Technologies were worth $3,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RCM Technologies by 47.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 371,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 120,038 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RCM Technologies by 3.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 25.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RCM Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ RCMT opened at $7.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. RCM Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $8.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.38 million, a PE ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 1.67.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on RCM Technologies from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut RCM Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

About RCM Technologies (Get Rating)

RCM Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a portfolio of engineering and design services across energy services, process and industrial, and aerospace sectors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RCM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.