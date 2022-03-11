Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 40,847 Shares of Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,847 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.89% of Pure Cycle worth $2,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCYO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pure Cycle by 25.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,448,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,019,000 after buying an additional 294,678 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pure Cycle in the third quarter valued at $3,059,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pure Cycle by 333.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 194,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after buying an additional 149,579 shares in the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pure Cycle by 29.5% in the third quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 342,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after buying an additional 78,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pure Cycle by 53.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 178,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after buying an additional 62,421 shares in the last quarter. 62.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pure Cycle alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Pure Cycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of Pure Cycle stock opened at $11.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.99. Pure Cycle Co. has a 1 year low of $11.29 and a 1 year high of $16.63. The company has a market capitalization of $283.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.37.

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pure Cycle had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 129.00%. The business had revenue of $4.27 million during the quarter.

Pure Cycle Profile (Get Rating)

Pure Cycle Corp. engages in the development of diversified land and water resource. It operates through the Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development segments. The Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services segment offers water and wastewater services to customers for fees, the water is provided by the company using water rights owned or controlled by the company, and developing infrastructure to divert, treat, and distribute that water and collect, treat, and reuse wastewater.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.