Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 505,665 Shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,422,649 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 505,665 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Nordic American Tankers were worth $3,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 1,097.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 510,694 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 468,054 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the third quarter valued at approximately $610,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 4.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,641,402 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,224,000 after purchasing an additional 187,545 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 14.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,201,695 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 147,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 158.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 221,480 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 135,883 shares during the last quarter. 28.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NAT opened at $2.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.72 and its 200-day moving average is $2.05. The stock has a market cap of $423.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.24. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $4.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $22.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.78 million. Nordic American Tankers had a negative net margin of 176.94% and a negative return on equity of 19.85%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is -5.48%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $3.75 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.33.

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

