Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $16.00. The stock had previously closed at $8.65, but opened at $8.10. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Diversey shares last traded at $8.10, with a volume of 3,535 shares changing hands.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Diversey from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho decreased their price target on Diversey from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup began coverage on Diversey in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diversey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Diversey from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diversey presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Get Diversey alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DSEY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Diversey by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,915,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,590,000 after purchasing an additional 305,201 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Diversey in the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Diversey by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 11,895 shares during the period. Allstate Corp boosted its stake in Diversey by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 46,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 19,081 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Diversey by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 41,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 13,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Diversey had a positive return on equity of 10.80% and a negative net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $672.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. Diversey’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diversey Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY)

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diversey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.