Diversified Trust Co Makes New Investment in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Coliseum Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 8,902,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,624,000 after purchasing an additional 38,781 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,491,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,356,000 after purchasing an additional 67,619 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,221,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,399,000 after purchasing an additional 553,412 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 446.1% in the third quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 3,050,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491,769 shares during the period. Finally, Dendur Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 147.5% in the third quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 2,562,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,456 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $103.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.09.

NYSE BLDR opened at $74.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.02 and its 200 day moving average is $66.68. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.24 and a fifty-two week high of $86.48.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.87. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 39.10% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

