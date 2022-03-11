Diversified Trust Co Purchases Shares of 2,064 American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Financial Group during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in American Financial Group during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 128.5% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 9.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Financial Group during the third quarter valued at about $128,000. 64.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of American Financial Group stock opened at $136.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.56. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.90 and a 52 week high of $146.63. The company has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $1.14. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 30.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 9.62%.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

