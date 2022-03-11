Diversified Trust Co Reduces Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Diversified Trust Co reduced its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 510.4% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after acquiring an additional 5,625 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 29,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,508,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 862,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,368,000 after purchasing an additional 380,229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

CHTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Charter Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $770.00 to $690.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $805.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $730.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $712.00 to $621.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $847.00 to $792.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $748.79.

In other news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey acquired 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $591.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,627,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $562.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $100.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $545.33 and a fifty-two week high of $825.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $595.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $670.64.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by $2.02. The firm had revenue of $13.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 20.47%. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

