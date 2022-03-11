DNB Asset Management AS Buys New Position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM)

DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 297,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,866,000 after buying an additional 23,600 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 12.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 6,442 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 594,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,726,000 after purchasing an additional 106,936 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 182,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 18,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $292,000. 58.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NGM opened at $14.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 1.79. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.73 and a 52 week high of $32.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.61.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.92% and a negative net margin of 154.51%. Analysts anticipate that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NGM shares. Raymond James cut shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.57.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

