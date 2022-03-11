DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Robert W. Baird

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on DOCU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $137.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $320.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.78.
NASDAQ DOCU opened at $93.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.86, a P/E/G ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.20. DocuSign has a 52-week low of $90.90 and a 52-week high of $314.76.
In related news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 37,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total transaction of $5,607,198.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $1,505,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,264 shares of company stock valued at $10,680,574. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in DocuSign by 3.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 835,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,955,000 after purchasing an additional 29,718 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in DocuSign by 0.6% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,061,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DocuSign by 14.6% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in DocuSign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $402,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About DocuSign (Get Rating)
DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.
