DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Robert W. Baird

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on DOCU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $137.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $320.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.78.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $93.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.86, a P/E/G ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.20. DocuSign has a 52-week low of $90.90 and a 52-week high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $580.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.60 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DocuSign will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 37,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total transaction of $5,607,198.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $1,505,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,264 shares of company stock valued at $10,680,574. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in DocuSign by 3.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 835,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,955,000 after purchasing an additional 29,718 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in DocuSign by 0.6% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,061,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DocuSign by 14.6% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in DocuSign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $402,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

