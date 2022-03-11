DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $175.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.12% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on DOCU. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $180.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer cut shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of DocuSign from $170.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DocuSign currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.61.
NASDAQ DOCU traded down $18.76 on Friday, reaching $75.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 530,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,568,326. The firm has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of -129.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $121.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.20. DocuSign has a 52 week low of $90.90 and a 52 week high of $314.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00.
In other news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 37,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total transaction of $5,607,198.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.11, for a total value of $1,788,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,264 shares of company stock worth $10,680,574 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About DocuSign (Get Rating)
DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DocuSign (DOCU)
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.