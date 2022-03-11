DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $175.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on DOCU. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $180.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer cut shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of DocuSign from $170.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DocuSign currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.61.

NASDAQ DOCU traded down $18.76 on Friday, reaching $75.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 530,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,568,326. The firm has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of -129.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $121.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.20. DocuSign has a 52 week low of $90.90 and a 52 week high of $314.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $580.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that DocuSign will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 37,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total transaction of $5,607,198.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.11, for a total value of $1,788,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,264 shares of company stock worth $10,680,574 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

