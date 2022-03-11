DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Wolfe Research lowered their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $75.00. The stock had previously closed at $93.88, but opened at $76.52. Wolfe Research currently has a peer perform rating on the stock. DocuSign shares last traded at $74.07, with a volume of 289,834 shares trading hands.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on DOCU. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on DocuSign from $165.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on DocuSign from $220.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price target on DocuSign from $137.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on DocuSign from $180.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on DocuSign from $170.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.17.
In related news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 37,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total value of $5,607,198.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.11, for a total value of $1,788,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,264 shares of company stock worth $10,680,574. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.21, a PEG ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.93.
DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $580.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU)
DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.
