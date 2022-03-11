Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 130,212 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,282 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $11,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1,963.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 531 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DLB opened at $71.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.34 and a twelve month high of $104.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.16.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $351.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.12 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 20.52%. Analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.98%.

DLB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet cut Dolby Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 34,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.10, for a total transaction of $3,223,215.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Avadis Tevanian sold 1,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total value of $100,237.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,966 shares of company stock valued at $6,931,567 over the last 90 days. 37.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

