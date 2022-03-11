Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Bought by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of D. Strategic Equity Management grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Equity Management now owns 8,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 570.9% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 22,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 19,258 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 11,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 5,652 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1,656.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 9,889 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

NYSE:D remained flat at $$82.21 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 36,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,204,039. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.37 and a twelve month high of $84.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.97. The company has a market cap of $66.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.40.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 23.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on D shares. UBS Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays started coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.78.

About Dominion Energy (Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.